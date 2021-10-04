Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

