Provoco Token Market Cap Reaches $49,974.66 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $49,974.66 and $77.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.23 or 0.08576464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00053906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00287554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00113773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

