Public Mint Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $242,136.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

