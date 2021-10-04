PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

