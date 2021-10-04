PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 490 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.