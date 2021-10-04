PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 490 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.
Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.