PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of PulteGroup worth $106,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

