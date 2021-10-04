PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) fell 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.90. 8,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,029,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

