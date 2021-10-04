PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $468,048.54

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $468,048.54 and approximately $18.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.28 or 0.99969670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00076001 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005901 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002052 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.00553744 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

