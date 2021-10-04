Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in September

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,675,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 576,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,097. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

