Pylon Finance (PYLON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,653.00

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,653.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $87.84 or 0.00184443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Pylon Finance

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

