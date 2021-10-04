Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $10.99 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00022644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.