Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

CHH opened at $133.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.32.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

