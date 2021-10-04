Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMARA in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03.
Shares of IMRA opened at $4.03 on Monday. IMARA has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.71.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Company Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
