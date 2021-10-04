Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) – SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMARA in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMRA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of IMRA opened at $4.03 on Monday. IMARA has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in IMARA in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IMARA during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

