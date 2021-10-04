Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.
V opened at $230.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.
