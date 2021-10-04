Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for AngioDynamics, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $26.30 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after buying an additional 231,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

