Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $387.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

