Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $134.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

