Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

