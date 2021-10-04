Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.