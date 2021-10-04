Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Antares Pharma in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

ATRS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $11,056,000. Amundi bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.