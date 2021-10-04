Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Decreased by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.69.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $197.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $216.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

