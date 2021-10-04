Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BMRC stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

