Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

NYSE:FIS opened at $123.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 880.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 562,791 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

