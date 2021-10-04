Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $297.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.60 and its 200 day moving average is $330.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

