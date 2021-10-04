Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Raised by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $359.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 85.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 217.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

