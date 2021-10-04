Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

