Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $110.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $2,912,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

