Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of WH stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.