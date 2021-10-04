Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $3,082,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $11,363,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

