Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Boosted by Analyst

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IHS Markit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $117.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,080,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

