Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.40 on Monday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $376.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
