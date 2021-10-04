Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

BBBY opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

