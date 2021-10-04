Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

