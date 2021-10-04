Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $201.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.35 and a 200-day moving average of $191.55. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

