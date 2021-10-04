Quant (QNT) Market Cap Hits $3.67 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Quant has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and approximately $77.65 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $303.66 or 0.00614483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00950209 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

