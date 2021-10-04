Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.88 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.88 million and $40,790.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,908.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.31 or 0.06948367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00343111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.01123225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00107159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00537023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00414825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00294225 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,005,982 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.