QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $4,362,625.80 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QS traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,396. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

