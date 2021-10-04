QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells $4,362,625.80 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QS traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,483,396. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $132.73.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after purchasing an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Article: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.