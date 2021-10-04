Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.78 and last traded at C$2.79. Approximately 261,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 200,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.80 price objective on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.36 million and a PE ratio of 87.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.25%.

About Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

