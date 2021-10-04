Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $580,228.00

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Quiztok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $580,228.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,702,036,716 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

