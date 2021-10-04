Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.84. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.