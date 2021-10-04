Rally Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $164.45 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 301,921,027 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

