Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in September

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.