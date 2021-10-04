Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in September

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.09. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $53.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.
About Ramsay Health Care
