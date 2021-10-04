Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.93. 40,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,355,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on RRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 40.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

