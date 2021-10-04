Rarible Price Up 24.4% This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Rarible has a total market cap of $86.93 million and $8.07 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $18.21 or 0.00038199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.61 or 0.43664244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00315582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00114649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

