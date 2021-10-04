Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $5,503.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.