Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $8,889.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,908.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.31 or 0.06948367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00343111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.35 or 0.01123225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00107159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.65 or 0.00537023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00414825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00294225 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

