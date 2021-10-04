Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$41.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIFZF. TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

