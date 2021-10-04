Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.99

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.99 and last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 3328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

