Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 13.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

RJF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.38. 784,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

