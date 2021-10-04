Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $8.04 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $470,194.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00100300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,579.70 or 1.00127667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.37 or 0.06839488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,864,521 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

